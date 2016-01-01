Dr. Brischetto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Brischetto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Brischetto, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Brischetto works at
Locations
St. John's Mercy Pulmonary Specialists621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 228A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-4966
Mercy Clinic Pulmonology - Old Tesson12348 Old Tesson Rd Ste 270, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 251-4966
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Brischetto, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1780656058
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brischetto accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brischetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brischetto has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brischetto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brischetto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brischetto.
