Dr. Michael Brickman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Brickman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Brickman works at Cold Spring Plastic Surgery in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cold Spring Plastic Surgery PC
    224 Wall St Ste 201, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 470-9650
  2. 2
    Huntington Hospital
    270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Michael Brickman, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528284700
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Brickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brickman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brickman works at Cold Spring Plastic Surgery in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Brickman’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brickman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brickman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

