Dr. Michael Brewer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Brewer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Centers of Alabama3485 Independence Dr, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Grandview3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 540, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Everything from scheduling the appointment to check in to interaction with the staff to the appointment itself was "best in class". Dr. Brewer takes the necessary time to fully explain everything so that it is easily understood.
About Dr. Michael Brewer, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1073778452
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brewer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewer has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.