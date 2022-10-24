Overview

Dr. Michael Brewer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Brewer works at Urology Centers of Alabama PC in Homewood, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.