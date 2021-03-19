Dr. Michael Brenner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brenner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brenner, MD
Dr. Michael Brenner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Dr. Brenner works at
Michael Brenner Inc3950 Long Beach Blvd Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 595-1291
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform. Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform".
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Brenner saved my sight over 10 years ago and as provided care since.
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1841222023
- Jules Stein Eye Inst-UCLA
- U Ariz Coll Med
- Huntington Meml Hosp
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University Of California At Riverside
Dr. Brenner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brenner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brenner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brenner works at
Dr. Brenner has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Trichiasis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brenner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brenner speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brenner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brenner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.