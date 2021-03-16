Overview

Dr. Michael Breda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Breda works at Legacy Medical Group-General Surgery in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.