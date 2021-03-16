Dr. Michael Breda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Breda, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Breda, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Legacy Medical Group-General Surgery1130 NW 22nd Ave Ste 500, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-5725
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Breda is a compassionate and extremely thorough physician. He takes the time to make sure the patient understands their condition and is comfortable with the next plan in their care. I would highly recommend Dr Breda for anyone that has a surgical issue.
About Dr. Michael Breda, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
