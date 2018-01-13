Dr. Braverman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Braverman, MD
Dr. Michael Braverman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
N. Suffolk Mental Health Assoc.14 Porter St, East Boston, MA 02128 Directions (617) 912-7500
- 2 339 Broadway Ste 1, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 661-7315
He was supportive and insightful
About Dr. Michael Braverman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1891851986
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Braverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braverman has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Braverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.