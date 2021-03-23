Overview

Dr. Michael Bratton Sr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Bratton Sr works at Healthstar Orthopedic/Podiatry in Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.