Overview

Dr. Michael Bratsch, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bratsch works at Champaign Dental Group in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.