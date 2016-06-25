Overview

Dr. Michael Brand, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Greenwich Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.