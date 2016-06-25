Dr. Michael Brand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Brand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Brand, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Greenwich Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10 South St Ste 102, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 797-1500
Danbury Orthopedic Associates2 Riverview Dr, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 797-1500Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoConnecticut900 Main St S Ste 3, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 797-1500Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Hand Center at Danbury Orthopedics226 White St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 797-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent , recommended by myself and others who also had meniscus surgery knees. Knowledgeable & Likeable , along w/ staff.
About Dr. Michael Brand, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1144257288
Education & Certifications
- Kasier Permanente Med Ctr
- Harvard Combined Ortho Residency Program
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
