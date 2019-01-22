See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Livonia, MI
Dr. Michael Brager, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Brager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Brager works at Orthopedic Institute Michigan in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopedic Institute of Michigan
    37669 PEMBROKE AVE, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 464-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Knee Dislocation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Knee Dislocation

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Knee Dislocation
Ankle Fracture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Hip Resurfacing
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Pathological Spine Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 22, 2019
    Very skilled surgeon and well educated in the care and treatment of numerous sports related injuries. Wonderful communicator!
    Lindy in Waterford — Jan 22, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Brager, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164497194
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado
    Internship
    • Orlando Reg Hlth Sys
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Brager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brager has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brager works at Orthopedic Institute Michigan in Livonia, MI. View the full address on Dr. Brager’s profile.

    Dr. Brager has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

