Overview

Dr. Michael Brager, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Brager works at Orthopedic Institute Michigan in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.