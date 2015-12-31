Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Bradley, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bradley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Draper, UT.
Dr. Bradley works at
Locations
Hoopes Vision11820 S State St, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 563-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic surgeon! Great bedside manner, explained everything in a clear, easy-to-understand way. Great results.
About Dr. Michael Bradley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1225131444
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.