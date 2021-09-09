Overview

Dr. Michael Bradley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They graduated from Brown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with South County Hospital.



Dr. Bradley works at Ortho Rhode Island in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI and Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.