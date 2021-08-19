Dr. Michael Boyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Boyle, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Boyle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Ireland / University College Dublin Ireland and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Locations
South Florida Surgical Specialists, LLC5901 Colonial Dr Ste 311, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 943-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyle?
Dr, Boyle, Latasha and the student doctors made a painful experience mostly painfree. Thank you for taking care of the abdominal mass. I can't "kvell" enough
About Dr. Michael Boyle, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1245294552
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- National University Of Ireland / University College Dublin Ireland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyle has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boyle speaks French and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.