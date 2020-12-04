Dr. Michael Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Boyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Boyd, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Boyd works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Hinsdale908 N Elm St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 856-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyd?
Loved Dr. Boyd. He is sincere, listens and you never feel rushed. He is wonderful! He is leading me down the right path to fix my problems and it all started with him. Thank you Dr. Boyd, you are a blessing to me!
About Dr. Michael Boyd, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1891924999
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Northwestern Medical Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd works at
Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Cerebrovascular Disease and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.