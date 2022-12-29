Overview

Dr. Michael Boyd, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Boyd works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.