Dr. Michael Bowley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Bowley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their residency with Massachusetts Genl Hosp/Bringham & Women's Hosp
Dr. Bowley works at
Locations
Comprehensive Neurology Division55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8939Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dept. of Neurology, Division of Neuromuscular Medicine165 Cambridge St Ste 820, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8639
Hospital Affiliations
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely one of the best. Took more than allotted time with me by about an hour...answers questions, makes you feel at ease. Im a retired nurse and have dealt with plenty of Mds... Hes a keeper!!!
About Dr. Michael Bowley, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1861620247
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Genl Hosp/Bringham & Women's Hosp
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Washington University, St Louis
- Neurology
Dr. Bowley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bowley works at
Dr. Bowley has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Polyneuropathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowley.
