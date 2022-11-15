See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.

Dr. Bowen works at Mary Washington Orthopedics in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA, Oak Lawn, IL and Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Fredericksburg Orthopaedic Associates, P.C.
    3310 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 373-4602
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:15pm
  2. 2
    Spotsylvania
    4710 Spotsylvania Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 373-4602
  3. 3
    Mary Washington Healthcare Physicians
    90 GREENSPRING DR, Stafford, VA 22554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 373-4602
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Southwest Podiatry Center
    5405 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 390-7666
  5. 5
    Midwest Podiatry Services Ltd.
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 2550, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 660-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Stafford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bowen?

    Nov 15, 2022
    I went to Dr. Bowen for a 2nd opinion for pain in my ankle that would not go away after a previous surgery done by another doctor. Dr. Bowen listened to me, did the necessary tests, and discovered multiple issues that were not fixed by the first doctor. Dr. Bowen did surgery to fix the problems, and I can now walk without being in pain all the time. He did a fantastic job! I am so thankful that Dr. Bowen took the time to listen, answer questions, and address any concerns I had along the way. I would HIGHLY recommend him!
    — Nov 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bowen to family and friends

    Dr. Bowen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bowen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM.

    About Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871807248
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Weil Foot and Ankle & Orthopedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Vincent Charity Hosp/Case Western Resrv U
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Nazareth College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowen has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Bowen, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.