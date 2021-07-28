Overview

Dr. Michael Boustany, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center, Montgomery General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.