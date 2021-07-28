Dr. Michael Boustany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boustany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Boustany, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Boustany, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center, Montgomery General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 434 Division St, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-7140
-
2
Herbert J Thomas Memorial Hospital Association4605 Maccorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-7140
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Logan Regional Medical Center
- Montgomery General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boustany?
I had a thyroid disease that went untraced for a few years . Dr. Boustany found it quick and acted fast to help me get better . The incision is small and I feel amazing now . Not only is he an amazing doctor , this man is an absolute pure and awesome human being. If you’re having issues….don’t hesitate to get it looked at, most definitely the best decision I’ve made.
About Dr. Michael Boustany, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1619973096
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boustany has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boustany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boustany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boustany has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boustany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boustany speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Boustany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boustany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boustany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boustany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.