Dr. Michael Bourla, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bourla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Bourla works at
Locations
-
1
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Nephrology6 Care Ln, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 581-1415
-
2
Saratoga Nephrology at Glens Falls2 Broad Street Plz, Glens Falls, NY 12801 Directions (518) 926-1762
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bourla is thorough, explains everything clearly and shows he cares. The office is incredibly efficient and friendly.
About Dr. Michael Bourla, MD
- Nephrology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1417376013
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bourla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourla accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourla works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourla.
