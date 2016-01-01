Overview

Dr. Michael Bossak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bossak works at Memorial Health Physicians - Surgical Care in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.