Overview

Dr. Michael Borookhim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.