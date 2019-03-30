See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Borodkin, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Borodkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Borodkin works at Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastside Eye Surgeons
    178 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 650-0400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 30, 2019
    Dr. Borodkin is a knowledgeable, caring and concerned physician who spends the time necessary to explain his findings and recommendations. An added bonus is that wait times are virtually nonexistent. Dr. Borodkin cares for several of my family members, as well. All share my opinion.
    — Mar 30, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Borodkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801903349
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eent Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Greenwich Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Borodkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borodkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borodkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borodkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borodkin works at Ophthalmology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Borodkin’s profile.

    Dr. Borodkin has seen patients for Stye, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borodkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Borodkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borodkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borodkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borodkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

