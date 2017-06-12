Dr. Michael Bornemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bornemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bornemann, MD
Dr. Michael Bornemann, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Ernie Yim MD2228 Liliha St Ste 202, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 585-0743
- The Queens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Extremely competent and willing to consider treatment options. Very short wait time.
About Dr. Michael Bornemann, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 54 years of experience
- English
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Swedish Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Clark University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bornemann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bornemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bornemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bornemann has seen patients for Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bornemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bornemann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bornemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bornemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bornemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.