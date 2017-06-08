Overview

Dr. Michael Born, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Born works at Plastic & Reconstructive Sgy in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.