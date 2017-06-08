Dr. Michael Born, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Born is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Born, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Born, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Born works at
Locations
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery PC2295 S George St, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 741-9599
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Born?
I had the best experience with Dr Born and his staff. I had a trigger finger procedure done at apple hill. Dr Born works so well with his staff and patients I have never seen anything like it before here in York, or anywhere else in the medical field. Dr born actually phone me himself the night of my surgery to ask me how i was doing!!! It was talking to a old friend. love you guys and thanks for making this a easy and wonderful experience. I will send all my friends.
About Dr. Michael Born, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1275505141
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Born has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Born accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Born has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Born works at
Dr. Born has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Born on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Born. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Born.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Born, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Born appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.