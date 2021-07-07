Dr. Michael Borenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Borenstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Borenstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Borenstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gardens Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center11030 Rca Center Dr Ste 3015, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 776-7041
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borenstein?
In my over 50 years of experience with skin cancer and other skin issues, Dr. Borenstein and Gardens Dermatology is a winner! After moving to Jupiter 20 years ago, I have tried most of the "best" ..... and am happy to recommend Gardens. Dr. Shapiro, Dr. Borenstein and every one of the large staff is caring and competent!!!
About Dr. Michael Borenstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447214127
Education & Certifications
- University Miami/jackson Meml Hospital
- Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borenstein works at
Dr. Borenstein has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borenstein speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Borenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.