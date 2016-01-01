Dr. Borbely accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Borbely, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Borbely, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Junta, CO. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center, Prowers Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Carson Ave, La Junta, CO 81050 Directions (719) 564-1542
-
2
Parkview Medical Center Inc.400 W 16th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 584-4000
-
3
Prowers Medical Center401 Kendall Dr, Lamar, CO 81052 Directions (719) 336-4343
-
4
Pueblo Pulmonary Associates1600 N Grand Ave Ste 140, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 564-1542
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Parkview Medical Center
- Prowers Medical Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Borbely?
About Dr. Michael Borbely, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1770718512
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borbely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borbely has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borbely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borbely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borbely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.