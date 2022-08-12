See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Michael Boone, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Overview

Dr. Michael Boone, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.

Dr. Boone works at El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice
    3100 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 533-7465
  2. 2
    El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice
    1700 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 533-7465

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
EMG (Electromyography)
Joint Drainage
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
EMG (Electromyography)
Joint Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2022
    Dr. Boone Is INCREDIBLE! Not only has he taken care of my health, but he is AWESOME to speak with at every appointment. It's rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with OUTSTANDING quality medical care. I HIGHLY recommend becoming a patient !
    Sandra Karakrah — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Boone, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154301117
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Boone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boone works at El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Boone’s profile.

    Dr. Boone has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

