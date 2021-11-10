See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Durham, NC
Dr. Michael Bolognesi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Bolognesi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Bolognesi works at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Duke University Hospital
    2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 668-4111
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Duke Orthopedics/Sports Medcn
    4709 Creekstone Dr Ste 300, Durham, NC 27703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 613-7797
    Duke University Medical Center
    10207 Cerny St # 312, Durham, NC 27705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 668-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • Duke Regional Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 10, 2021
    Dr. B was congenial as was the staff, answered all questions, knowledgeable and professional. I I've had five different surgeries at Duke by Duke doctors and wouldn't go anywhere else.
    Louise Kinnard — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Bolognesi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649367384
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah
    Residency
    • Duke Univerity Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Duke Univeristy Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bolognesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolognesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bolognesi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolognesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolognesi works at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bolognesi’s profile.

    Dr. Bolognesi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolognesi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolognesi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolognesi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolognesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolognesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

