Dr. Michael Bolognesi, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bolognesi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Bolognesi works at
Locations
-
1
Duke University Hospital2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 668-4111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Duke Orthopedics/Sports Medcn4709 Creekstone Dr Ste 300, Durham, NC 27703 Directions (919) 613-7797
-
3
Duke University Medical Center10207 Cerny St # 312, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 668-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B was congenial as was the staff, answered all questions, knowledgeable and professional. I I've had five different surgeries at Duke by Duke doctors and wouldn't go anywhere else.
About Dr. Michael Bolognesi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Duke Univerity Med Ctr
- Duke Univeristy Med Ctr
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dr. Bolognesi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolognesi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolognesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolognesi works at
Dr. Bolognesi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolognesi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolognesi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolognesi.
