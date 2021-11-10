Overview

Dr. Michael Bolognesi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Bolognesi works at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.