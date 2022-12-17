See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Michael Boin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Michael Boin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. 

Dr. Boin works at Orthopedic Surgeons Inc. in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Surgeons, Inc.
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 650, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ACL Surgery
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
ACL Surgery
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis of the Elbow

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Michael Boin, MD
About Dr. Michael Boin, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1538587282
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

Dr. Michael Boin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Boin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boin works at Orthopedic Surgeons Inc. in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Boin’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Boin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.