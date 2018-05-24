Dr. Michael Bohley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bohley, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bohley, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College of Ohio in Toledo, Ohio - M.D. and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Mid-columbia Medical Center.
Dr. Bohley works at
Locations
Dr. Bohley Cosmetic Surgery10201 SE Main St Ste 20, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (971) 299-2636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
- Mid-columbia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciated all the staff members and their efforts to make me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Michael Bohley, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1093723470
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Emanuel Kaiser Surgical Residency Program In Portland, Oregon|General Surgery - Emanuel Kaiser Surgical Residency Program in Portland, Oregon
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College of Ohio in Toledo, Ohio - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
