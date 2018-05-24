See All Dermatologists in Portland, OR
Cosmetic Dermatology
Dr. Michael Bohley, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College of Ohio in Toledo, Ohio - M.D. and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Mid-columbia Medical Center.

Dr. Bohley works at Dr. Bohley Cosmetic Surgery in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Bohley Cosmetic Surgery
    10201 SE Main St Ste 20, Portland, OR 97216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (971) 299-2636
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Portland
  • Mid-columbia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Care Regime Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    Patient Ratings (135)
    5 Star
    (128)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 24, 2018
    I appreciated all the staff members and their efforts to make me feel comfortable.
    — May 24, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Bohley, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1093723470
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ohio State University Hospitals
    Residency
    • Emanuel Kaiser Surgical Residency Program In Portland, Oregon|General Surgery - Emanuel Kaiser Surgical Residency Program in Portland, Oregon
    Internship
    • Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio|Medical College of Ohio in Toledo, Ohio - M.D.
