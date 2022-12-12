Dr. Michael Bohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bohan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bohan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
Carolina Coast Surgery Center3545 Highway 17 Unit 200, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 294-1941
Carolina Orthopaedic Specialists5046 Highway 17 Byp S Ste 202, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 294-1941
Carolina Forest office185 Fresh Dr Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 294-1941
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
complete right knee replacement and no pain. Into fourth week of PAR and still no pain.
About Dr. Michael Bohan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1417920315
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Sch Med
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Davidson Co Tb Hosp
- Orthopedic Surgery
