Overview

Dr. Michael Bohan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Bohan works at OrthoSC in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.