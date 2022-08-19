Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD
Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Michael A. Bogdan, MD, FACS2301 Westgate Plz, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 442-1236
Michael A. Bogdan, MD, FACS410 N Carroll Ave Ste 170, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 442-1236Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
UPDATE: My surgery went great!! I am now 7wpo and the results are perfect! I am so happy I chose Dr. Bogdan! And obviously the nurse’s bedside manner was so great, I woke up looking for her. If I ever need anything else, he’s going to be my first stop! If I could give 1000 Stars I would. I heard so many great things about Doctor Bogdan so I finally scheduled my consultation. Out of all the consultations I have had, this overall experience made me feel EXTREMELY comfortable and safe. The technology he uses is SO advanced. I have never seen anything like it in any office. He was able to show me how I would look after the implants. I had a list of questions when I arrived but he answered every question prior to me being able to. I am super excited to have my surgery and I’m so grateful I found this office! His surgery center is in the same office which is super convenient and he only works with one anesthesiologist which is even better. The entire office is extremely nice and the facili
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Stanford University
- University Of Maryland
Dr. Bogdan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
