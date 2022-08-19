Overview

Dr. Michael Bogdan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Bogdan works at Michael A. Bogdan, MD, FACS in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

