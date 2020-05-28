Dr. Michael Boedefeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boedefeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Boedefeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Boedefeld, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Boedefeld works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Physicians Pain Services4800 Mexico Rd Ste 101, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 442-5035Tuesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday2:00pm - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
SSM Health1055 Bowles Ave Ste 202, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 326-7821
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boedefeld?
I would recommend him to anyone .I have received shots in L4 and L5 I have usually needed a series of 3 and have down that about 3 times now they last me maybe 6 to 12 months after each series I get the sedation so I dont move .I find the Dr kind of quiet but I ask questions and he gives me the time I need I also think his staff is great
About Dr. Michael Boedefeld, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043299548
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boedefeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boedefeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boedefeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boedefeld works at
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Boedefeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boedefeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boedefeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boedefeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.