Dr. Michael Boedefeld, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
3 (58)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Boedefeld, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Boedefeld works at Physicians Pain Services in Saint Peters, MO with other offices in Fenton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Pain Services
    4800 Mexico Rd Ste 101, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 442-5035
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    SSM Health
    1055 Bowles Ave Ste 202, Fenton, MO 63026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 326-7821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (25)
    May 28, 2020
    I would recommend him to anyone .I have received shots in L4 and L5 I have usually needed a series of 3 and have down that about 3 times now they last me maybe 6 to 12 months after each series I get the sedation so I dont move .I find the Dr kind of quiet but I ask questions and he gives me the time I need I also think his staff is great
    — May 28, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Boedefeld, MD

    Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    23 years of experience
    English
    • 1043299548
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: University of Wisconsin
    Internship: CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Anesthesiology
