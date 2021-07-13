Dr. Michael Boatright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boatright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Boatright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Boatright, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Boatright works at
Locations
Rheumatlgy/Ostpss Ctr Memphis540 TRINITY CREEK CV, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 309-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boatright is a very kind, considerate, knowledgeable and very detailed rheumatologist who makes sure he has covered everything before the appointment ends. I was so impressed with him, I referred my son to him when he was showing signs of RA. Throughout the years, I have seen many rheumatologists. Dr. Boatright is absolutely the best!
About Dr. Michael Boatright, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boatright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boatright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boatright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boatright works at
Dr. Boatright has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boatright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Boatright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boatright.
