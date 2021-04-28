Dr. Michael Blyth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blyth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Blyth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Blyth, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Locations
1
Bakersfield Pediatrics - Old River300 Old River Rd Ste 105, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (562) 924-5507
2
34th Street Office1215 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 663-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- GEMCare
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best doctor in the world I never forget him Thanks doctor
About Dr. Michael Blyth, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1528463908
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- U.C.L.A.
- Pediatrics
