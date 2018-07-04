Overview

Dr. Michael Blum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Blum works at Indiana Radiotherapy in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.