Dr. Michael Blum, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Michael Blum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital and McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Blum works at Indiana Radiotherapy in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perinatal Center
    2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 225-7101
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
    2525 W University Ave Ste 300, Muncie, IN 47303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 289-5408

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • McLeod Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Constipation
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 04, 2018
    Dr. Blum is terrific, very concerned and patient. He listens to you and never rushes you. Great bedside manor. The staff at his office are also very caring and nice to work with. We would recommend him to anyone and everyone we have also told us they love him.
    June and Sherman Drusin in Boca Raton, FL — Jul 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Blum, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Creole
    • 1134115165
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale U-St Vincents Med Ctr
    • Griffin Hosp
    • U of the East
    Dr. Michael Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blum has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

