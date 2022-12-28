Dr. Michael Bloomfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloomfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bloomfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Bloomfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, Marymount Hospital, South Pointe Hospital and West Medical Center.
Dr. Bloomfield works at
Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Hospital6770 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (440) 312-0710
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
- South Pointe Hospital
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloomfield?
I’ve had several surgeries in the past 2 years and frankly they weren’t ideal. I’m an RN so naturally know what patient care should look like. This was the smoothest surgery I’ve had. Dr Bloomfield was attentive, ,his resident was kind and thorough. At the hospital things were incredibly smooth. Nurses were kind and knowledgeable. Nurses aides and physical therapist were great. Np was very open to listening to me discuss what I didn’t like in past surgeries in an attempt to learn. My pain has dramatically decreased since before surgery 2 weeks ago.
About Dr. Michael Bloomfield, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1700055811
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Inst-Thomas Jefferson U
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Northwestern University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloomfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloomfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloomfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloomfield works at
Dr. Bloomfield has seen patients for Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloomfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
388 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloomfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloomfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloomfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloomfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.