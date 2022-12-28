Overview

Dr. Michael Bloomfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, Marymount Hospital, South Pointe Hospital and West Medical Center.



Dr. Bloomfield works at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.