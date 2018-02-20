Dr. Michael Bloome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bloome, MD
Dr. Michael Bloome, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.
HEA Surgery Center2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 558-8777
Dr. Bloome, where do I begin. I've been a patient of his since 2000. I'm type 1 diabetic for a little of 42 years (review date 2017). He is outstanding, he saved my eyesight after I had a freak complications after my pregnancy. I can't say enough about the love I have & my husband (also a patient & type 1, diabetic) has for this doctor & staff. We're probably his youngest patients but I trust him with my life. I know one day he'll retire,& I will cry because I can't imagine having another doctor
About Dr. Michael Bloome, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1619962800
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
