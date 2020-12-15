Overview

Dr. Michael Bloom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bloom works at Columbus Ophthalmology Assocs in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Strabismus Surgery and Extraocular Muscle Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.