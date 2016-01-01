Dr. Michael Blocker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blocker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Blocker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Blocker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists - Charlotte1900 Randolph Rd Ste 216, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 951-1377
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Blocker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1174586747
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nc Hosps
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blocker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blocker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blocker works at
Dr. Blocker speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blocker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blocker.
