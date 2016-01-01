Dr. Bleicher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Bleicher, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bleicher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bleicher works at
Locations
Laurie J Bleicher MD3851 Piper St Ste U422, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 561-0111
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Bleicher, MD
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bleicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleicher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleicher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bleicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bleicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.