Overview

Dr. Michael Blaney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Martinez, GA. They graduated from Emory University - Atlanta GA and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.



Dr. Blaney works at Atlantic Urology Clinics in Martinez, GA with other offices in Dublin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.