Dr. Michael Blanco, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Blanco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They graduated from Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
Franklin Gastroenterology740 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 140, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 771-8786Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very much a professional's professional. Installed a feeding tube on the weekend in an emergency procedure.
About Dr. Michael Blanco, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
- University of Florida
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanco speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanco.
