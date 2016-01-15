Dr. Blakley Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Blakley Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Blakley Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Blakley Jr works at
Locations
Iu Health Physicians Neurology (university Blvd)550 University Blvd Ste 2180, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-1000
- 2 699 Riley Hospital Dr Rm 307, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 274-2172
- 3 720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 880-5475
Riley Childrens Specialist11725 Illinois St Ste 450, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 274-2172
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My toddler has been through a lot. Many specialist passed him on thats not my area of practice. Dr. Blakley took my little boy and finally has treated in the holistic approach he deserves. Our health care system expects us to put on hold to make an appointment-with the next specialist. Before you know it no one is actually treating the patient. Dr Blakely has wonderful bedside manner and is willing to go the extra mile. He will not leave you hanging or guessing. He treats the patient.
About Dr. Michael Blakley Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1184607038
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blakley Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blakley Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blakley Jr works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blakley Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blakley Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blakley Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blakley Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.