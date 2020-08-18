Dr. Michael Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Blair, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Blair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Locations
Paragon Eye Associates - Arlington - Parent801 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 201, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 277-6433
Hospital Affiliations
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband & I were recommended to Dr. Blair & his front office worked us in very promptly. Upon arriving, our wait time was less than 5 minutes. He was a very caring person & explained everything we needed to know. This visit was merely an annual eye exam and we both thought highly of him and will definitely keep going to him. He gained both of our trust and admiration. Brenda in Mansfield
About Dr. Michael Blair, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104949841
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall US Air Force MC
- Wilford Hall/USAF Med Ctr
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blair has seen patients for Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blair speaks Spanish.
161 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
