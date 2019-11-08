Dr. Michael Blair, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Blair, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Blair, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Locations
Christus Trinity Clinic1340 Wonder World Dr Ste 4301, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 353-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best ENT doctor & staff! Had endoscopy & cauterized my nose to stop horrible, chronic nose bleeds. Very excellent!
About Dr. Michael Blair, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1104037100
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blair has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Intranasal or Sinus Procedure and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
