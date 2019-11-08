Overview

Dr. Michael Blair, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Blair works at Champaign Dental Group in San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Intranasal or Sinus Procedure and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.