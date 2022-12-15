Dr. Michael Blackmer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Blackmer, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Blackmer, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Blackmer works at
Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. Fairhope Office8096 Twin Beech Rd Unit 100, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 476-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. Foley Office1711 N McKenzie St Ste 100, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 476-5050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blackmer?
On time. They explained my problem and the treatment. Everyone was kind and helpful.
About Dr. Michael Blackmer, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1194141333
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Department of Orthopaedics
- Michigan State University
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of South Florida-Ba
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackmer works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.