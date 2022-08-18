Dr. Michael Black, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Black, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Black, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Cape Coral657 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 382-5415Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I are patients of Dr, Black, My husband's right foot bunionectomy and hammertoe surgery was sucessful and he will have his left foot surgery next month. Every staff member was courteous and professional.
About Dr. Michael Black, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851589055
Education & Certifications
- Dr. Sigvard T. Hansen Jr. Foot and Ankle Institute at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, WA|Sigvard T. Hansen Jr., MD Foot and Ankle Institute At Harborview Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center- Cherry Hill Campus
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
