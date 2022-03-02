Dr. Michael Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Black, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Black, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1818 N Meade St Ste 240, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 731-8131
- 2 2500 E Capitol Dr Ste 1600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 731-8131
- 3 200 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste 320, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 731-8131
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin-fox Valley130 2nd St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 731-8131Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Explained surgery options clearly. Gave a telephone call for follow-up check during my home recovery.
About Dr. Michael Black, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1720036387
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
