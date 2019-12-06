Dr. Michael Bishara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Michael Bishara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Bishara works at
Locations
-
1
Michael F Bishara MD Inc.6896 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 787-4885
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr.Bishara for many years. He is a wonderful doctor. He has helped me tremendously. If you are going to him for addiction treatment, he is the best doctor in this field. If you are serious about your sobriety, then he’s the doctor that will help you achieve complete sobriety. You can’t fool him if you relapse.He understands that you might relapse. But if you do relapse, you have to start from the beginning. Dr.Bishara doesn’t judge you because you relapsed. Since I see Dr.Bishara once a month he also takes care of any medical issues that I have and any medical issues that come up. The staff are always friendly and welcoming. I love this place. I highly recommend Dr.Bishara’s office. It’s a little bit of a drive for me but it’s worth it.
About Dr. Michael Bishara, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1144311044
Education & Certifications
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishara works at
Dr. Bishara speaks Arabic and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.